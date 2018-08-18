39 reads Leave a comment
This week the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin passed away. Family, friends and fans are left in mourning, but her music will forever live in our hearts. Franklin’s funeral arrangements were just announced and everything for the Queen of Soul will take place later this month.
RELATED: Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got Twitter Toasted
RELATED: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Speaks On The Life Of Aretha Franklin On The Donnie Simpson Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Why Black Tony Is Naked Inside The Dryer [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Arrangements Announced
- Dr. Collier Speaks About Why You Must Start Prenatal Care As Soon As You Find Out You’re Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would You Turn Your Family Member In For A Million Dollars? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “Love Yourself Enough To Do What Nobody Else Is Going To Do For You” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Woman Goes Off For Being Accused Of An Unpaid Bill At Her Last Job [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Alleged Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Talks About Donald Trump Being Racist And Recording Conversations In The White House [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
comments – add yours