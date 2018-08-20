Pastor Shirley Caesar Says Aretha Franklin Could Close A Show

Pastor Shirley Caesar remembers her friend and “sister,” Aretha Franklin.
The two became friends in their teens and remained close through the years, Pastor Caesar remembers Franklin as, “real funny.” She recalls the times that they sang together in their homes and Franklin “always closed the show.”
In 2015 when they performed at the Obama’s gospel show, Franklin came on stage and stole the show, “I could have just closed my little suitcase and came on home,” Caesar laughed. She knew just like everyone else that, “when it came to closing a show,” Franklin, “had it going on!”
