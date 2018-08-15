Why Trick Daddy Roasted An Internet Troll [EXCLUSIVE]

Trick Daddy has never been one to hold his tongue and recently had to put an internet troll on blast. On social media he was posting about the new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and one person began to talk about him being old. Trick Daddy decided to talk about the troll and mentioned that they must be miserable in life and need to do something with it along with other choice words.

Headkrack also spoke about Robert Glasper in a recent interview exposing Lauryn Hill. He mentioned that she’s stolen music from artist and how it was when they first met. Hill is currently on tour and can’t play certain songs because she owes money to producers.

The Latest: