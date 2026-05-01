'The Black Watch’: Cassius & BOSSIP Talk Black Biopics & The ‘Michael’ Movie–"He Gets It Down!"

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

The Michael movie is making HEEstory, and we’re weighing in on it while recounting our fave Black biopics.

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

Today, the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division, Alvin Blanco, and producer Xavier Francis for candid commentary on Black biopics, especially the latest, Michael, starring Jafaar Jackson as his famed uncle.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The panel wastes no time addressing the challenge of portraying Michael Jackson on screen, with Dani leading the charge on Jaafar’s performance.

“Here’s the thing: we are never getting Michael Jackson back, but damnnnnn, does Jafar Jackson come close!”

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

“What got me was the voice, and Jafar said that he would sit there and imagine this–he’s sitting here, and he’s reading books in Michael Jackson’s voice, and it comes through on the screen. Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital If you close your eyes, you’re like, oh my God, that’s Michael. And then, if he puts on sunglasses, and you’re like, ” Oh my God, that’s Michael. There are even some times when he’s on stage, and he’s doing his thing. He’s moon walking like Michael, it’s actually a little creepy because he gets it down. I would be watching and saying, “Okay, go, Michael!””

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Dani also highlights the film’s supporting performances, including Juliano Valdi, the actor portraying a young Michael…

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

“He is an outstanding talent from top to bottom. He really captured the moves. You see him practicing, and how he’s inspired by people like James Brown; you get to see that play out. He did an awesome job as well.”

and Colman Domingo’s turn as Joe Jackson.

Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

“He did justice to that role. First of all, the hair and makeup Department did their thing—he went from the jherri curl to the fro to the baby fro. Then they had the contacts, and they had the very terrible eyebrows. I was, like, okay, so Joe’s back and Joe’s back being a terror to his children. “What can Coleman Domingo not do?” she asks. “He’s so fantastic in this role—Oscar [worthy].” Alvin also speaks on Michael Jackson’s true impact, one that the younger generation still can’t seem to grasp.

“I see these childrens online, asking like why Michael was the greatest of all time, and they just don’t get it, cause you had to be there,” said Alvin. “The man had people fainting. Like stadiums of people fainting, just cause he stepped on stage. We obviously give him his flowers, but at the same time, it’s not enough. He was him, he was him.”

From there, Dani opens the floor with a broader question about the genre.

“Since we’re talking about biopics, what are some of your favorite black ones?”

Xavier points to Antwone Fisher as his personal benchmark.

“Every time I can watch Antwone Fisher, because that thing is one of the best [biopics] like I’ve read [the book] “Finding Fish” And then I watched it. I was like this is how it’s done, and it stays so true. And I love that movie. I can watch it right now.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

As for Dani, she brings up Daniel Kaluuya’s portrayal of Fred Hampton.

“I really liked Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. Anytime an Innit Black cannot do the Innit in it, as in the British accent, I’m impressed. The transformation that he did in that film was just fantastic, bringing Fred Hampton to life. I mean, I’m just a stan for him anyway, but I love that one.”

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

For Tanya, the gold standard remains Malcolm X, anchored by Denzel Washington’s performance under Spike Lee.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“[It’s] such a beautiful story in a way that only Spike Lee can, and to this day, when I want to teach my kids or my nieces and nephews about Malcolm X, that’s what I put on. I put on Denzel and be, like, don’t ask no questions. Don’t worry about the semantics, he killed it.”

Alvin rounds out the conversation by highlighting the late Chadwick Boseman and his range across multiple biographical roles.

“This man portrayed Jackie Robinson in 42, [Thurgood] Marshall in Marshall, and James Brown in Get On Up. These were just three incredible performances, and of course, T’Challa [in Black Panther], and those are some of my favorites. Just to see if his range as an actor and him, bringing these real characters to life, especially in Get On Up. There were times when you’re like, yo, that is James Brown on my screen right now?”

The panel name also names standout Black biopic performances like Jamie Foxx in Ray and Angela Bassett in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

What’s your fave Black biopic? Check out a new episode of The Black Watch below.

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'The Black Watch’: Cassius & BOSSIP Talk Black Biopics & The ‘Michael’ Movie–"He Gets It Down!" was originally published on cassiuslife.com