Spirit Airlines Has Shut Down. Where Y’all Gonna Fight Now?

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Welp, frequent flyers, travelers on a budget, airport fighters, future “no-fly” listers, and people who don’t mind paying for Dasani bottled water are going to have to find a new airline to frequent, because Spirit Airlines shut down after negotiations for a bailout by the Trump administration fell through.

According to the New York Times, high fuel prices, competition from larger airlines, the Covid-19 pandemic and an engine defect have caused the airline to go on life support, filing bankruptcy twice in less than a year, and announcing plans in March to emerge from the financial turmoil stronger than ever.

Yeah — that doesn’t appear to be going too well.

From the Times:

In recent weeks, the airline had been negotiating a $500 million lifeline from the Trump administration. Some of the investors that Spirit owed money to opposed the terms of the bailout, under which the government could have ended up owning 90 percent of Spirit, because it would have left them in a worse financial position if the airline eventually failed. Some Republican lawmakers were also opposed to a government bailout of Spirit.

To be fair, the federal government suddenly owning 90% of Spirit under this ghetto-ass administration would be fitting.

According to the Washington Post, President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is still weighing a taxpayer-funded takeover of Spirit Airlines. Sure, he wants funding for a bulletproof ballroom-slash-bunker in the White House, but we have to foot the bill for an airline that charges us to breathe the cabin air and may or may not provide an in-flight fist fight for pre-board entertainment.

By 3 a.m. On Saturday morning, Spirit had canceled all its flights and announced it would begin processing refunds for passengers who had purchased tickets directly through the airline. Those who purchased through travel agents were advised to contact the agent for the refund.

Spirit definitely earned a reputation for being the cage match in the sky (or at the airport).

So, with Spirit going away, what airline is going to step up and be the new Waffle House of the friendly skies?

What up, United? I think you’re on deck.

Aht, Aht, I see you trying to hide behind Delta, Southwest. Nah, you’re on the shortlist, too.

Actually, now that I think about it, Waffle House can just go ahead and start its own airline since Spirit won’t be using its colors anymore.

Just a thought.

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Spirit Airlines Has Shut Down. Where Y’all Gonna Fight Now? was originally published on newsone.com