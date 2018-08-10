How Nicki Minaj Hits Fans With The Pump Fake [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack should’ve bet everyone that Nicki Minaj was joking about not releasing her album. Her album “Queen” was supposed to be released next week, but actually came out today. Some might be surprised that she has a duo with Foxy Brown on it as well as Eminem and Future.

Nicki will be performing at the MTV VMA’s this month in NYC. She is also working on a radio show for Apple music. Let us know what you think of the new Nicki Minaj album.

