Nicki Minaj is doing a lot not only to boost record sales, but to get her career back to what it was. She is going on tour with Future and recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you get tickets for this show you also get a free copy of her album.
Headkrack believes since her singles aren’t doing well and fans are riding for her like they used to she needs to do more. He wants her to go back to the old Nicki and actually rap. A fan that attended the Meek Mill concert now want to sue the rapper after being shot at the show. He’s asking for $500,000, but might not get it.
RELATED: How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using
The Latest:
- What Nicki Minaj Needs To Do To Get Her Career Back On Track [EXCLUSIVE]
- Police Pulled 9-Millimeter Gun On Ving Rhames At His Own Home
- Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE]
- Scotty ATL Tells Which Songs From His New Album “It’s TIME!” Are Best For Certain Situations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Newly Married Stevie J Reportedly Ignoring His 20-Year-Old Pregnant Ex-Fling, She Speaks Out
- Warren Ballentine “Marching Is Great, But We Need To Change Laws” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Omarosa Reportedly Coming For Trump With Book
- 3 Things Women Can Do To Help The Men In Their Lives Be Mentally & Physically Healthier [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lavar Ball Explains Why Big Baller Brand Products Cost So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status