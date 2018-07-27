What Nicki Minaj Needs To Do To Get Her Career Back On Track [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.27.18
Nicki Minaj is doing a lot not only to boost record sales, but to get her career back to what it was. She is going on tour with Future and recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you get tickets for this show you also get a free copy of her album.

Headkrack believes since her singles aren’t doing well and fans are riding for her like they used to she needs to do more. He wants her to go back to the old Nicki and actually rap. A fan that attended the Meek Mill concert now want to sue the rapper after being shot at the show. He’s asking for $500,000, but might not get it.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Close