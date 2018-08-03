Why Nicki Minaj’s New Album “Queen” Has Been Delayed

Headkrack has the latest in urban news and entertainment with the Hip Hop Spot. The OTR II Tour is in full swing and Beyonce and Jay-Z are taking on the bootleggers. The Carters recently enlisted the help of the court system to prevent the selling of counterfeit merchandise of their show. Under this new mandate, law enforcement has the right to confiscate any knock-offs of the tour that they find.

Nicki Minaj pushes back her album release date once again — this time to August 17. Her highly anticipated album, Queen, has been delayed to clear a sample from singer Tracy Chapman. Minaj also mentioned that she has a song with a very famous person on it that she can’t currently disclose.

Kanye has been spending a lot of time with his father. Recently, news surfaced that Ray West is currently battling prostate cancer. Kanye has been seen going to treatment with him and offering support.

