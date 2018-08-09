Juicy Meets Ella Mai And Fans Out! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy went on Facebook Live to speak to some fans and ended up get surprised in the middle of it. She first began talking about the situation with Usher and how he wants the judge to drop the charges of the latest herpes accuser. Listeners all said that they think it should be thrown out, but we will have to see what happens.

Juicy walked in the studio and stood there was Ella Mai. She was so happy and elated and as she walked out the studio she began to fan out more. Juicy even said she felt stalkerish. If you don’t know, Juicy loves to sing “Boo’d Up” and get on everyones nerves with it. We are so happy Juicy got the opportunity to meet Ella Mai maybe she can work on a song with her.

