Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the juicy gossip about Iggy Azalea. She is back with her new body and new man, NFL player, DeAndre Hopkins. Gary mentioned that even though Iggy has her own money she would never be with that man if he didn’t have money.

Headkrack believes that some men are just about getting some women in bed and that’s what this situation might be. D.L. Hughley is livid at the Chicago police department for parking a Nike sneaker truck in the park. Some people went to go steal from it and D.L. believes it was a set up.

