Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Nick Young Shade

We live in a world where Nick Young aka Swaggy P is an NBA Champion. For those who care, Young’s ex-girlfriend, quasi-rapper Iggy Azalea, took offense to that shade he threw her after winning a chip with the Golden State Warriors.

By now you’ve heard Swaggy’s quote: “‘I came a long way, haven’t !?’ From getting snitched on to putting a ring on.”

Iggy Azalea wasn’t here for it, though.

The petty from all sides (Swaggy, his baby mama and Iggy) is on full display in the social media shade below.

You care.

Photo: WENN.com

