How Drake Is Coming For Eminem

Drake Aint Beefin This Time

Exclusives
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

Drake out here coming for Eminem after the release of his latest project ‘Scorpion’.  But there’s no beef, Drake this time.

Drake is on the cusp of breaking a record that was only held by Eminem in the past.  He has now moved up in the Billboard 200 spending many weeks in the #1 spot.  Eminem has held the title with 32 weeks at the top but now Drake only has a few weeks to go to dethrone Eminem as the champ.  Like it or not it’s gonna take something major to take this win from Drake.

RELATED STORY: Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Starring Shiggy, La La Anthony, Big Freedia & More [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED STORY: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous & All Grown Up! [PHOTOS]

RELATED STORY: How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]

 

The Latest:

 

Star Transformation: Drake
21 photos

 

drake , Eminem , Scorpion

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close