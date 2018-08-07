How Drake Is Coming For Eminem

Drake out here coming for Eminem after the release of his latest project ‘Scorpion’. But there’s no beef, Drake this time.Follow @thersms
Drake is on the cusp of breaking a record that was only held by Eminem in the past. He has now moved up in the Billboard 200 spending many weeks in the #1 spot. Eminem has held the title with 32 weeks at the top but now Drake only has a few weeks to go to dethrone Eminem as the champ. Like it or not it’s gonna take something major to take this win from Drake.
RELATED STORY: Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Starring Shiggy, La La Anthony, Big Freedia & More [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED STORY: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous & All Grown Up! [PHOTOS]
RELATED STORY: How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- No Arrests Made After 12 Killed, 66 Shot In Weekend Chicago Shootings
- 13 UNC Football Players Suspended For Selling Their Exclusive Jordans
- 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s “Vogue” Article That Proves She’s Every Woman
- Black Employee Home Depot Fired For Standing Up To Racist Customer Slaps Company With A Lawsuit
- LHHH Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To An Eggplant-Themed Peep Show
- How A Burger King In Ohio Is Helping A Dying Dog [EXCLUSIVE]
- NBA Star Derrick Rose Announces New Scholarship Fund
- Black Woman Being Beat With Broom At Nail Salon Sparks Protest [VIDEO]
- Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False Obama Conspiracies
- Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him For “Doing Nothing Wrong”