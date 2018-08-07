How Drake Is Coming For Eminem

Drake out here coming for Eminem after the release of his latest project ‘Scorpion’. But there’s no beef, Drake this time.

Drake is on the cusp of breaking a record that was only held by Eminem in the past. He has now moved up in the Billboard 200 spending many weeks in the #1 spot. Eminem has held the title with 32 weeks at the top but now Drake only has a few weeks to go to dethrone Eminem as the champ. Like it or not it’s gonna take something major to take this win from Drake.

