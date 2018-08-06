Have you seen Drake’s new video for “In My Feelings?” It not only featured Lala, but a shiny new mouth piece Gary With The Tea weighed in on before getting roasted about his own big teeth. Rickey Smiley put Gary in funny, hot seat, but Gary clapped back with a few jokes of his own!Follow @TheRSMS
Would you wear a grill? Watch roast session up top!
The Latest:
- Talk About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Grills Turns Into Roast Session! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Man Who Filmed Latino Workers Striking Is Fired From His Job
- AUDIO: Why “Power” Feels So Stressful This Season [Exclusive]
- AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World’s Greatest Liar?
- “Facts Of Life” & “Different Strokes” Star Charlotte Rae Passes Away At 92
- Beyoncé Covers “Vogue” September Issue [PHOTOS]
- C-SPAN Caller Threatens To Shoot Don Lemon [VIDEO]
- CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, “God Friended Me” [EXTENDED TRAILER]
- Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James
- “Power” Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer Now
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours