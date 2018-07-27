Toni Estes “Hollywood” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Toni Estes is back with her new single and video for “Hollywood.” In this video directed by Terrell Mullin, Toni is showing off her cute hair cut and stylish looks. The song is all about making it big and then forgetting about people that have been there for you the entire time.

She sings about changing up your face and style just to impress people that might not care about you. Toni even mentions in the song that those so called “famous” people in your life will hit the ignore button on you. One line she wants you to remember is, “Go to Hollywood, don’t go Hollywood.” Tell us what you think of this video.

