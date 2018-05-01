Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Hollywood Teams Up To Hold R. Kelly Accountable For His Alleged Sex Crimes Against Women & Girls

The reckoning is here..finally.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
965 reads
Leave a comment
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

After decades of rumors, allegations and evidence susbtantiating claims of R. Kelly’s continuous sexually lewd interactions with women and girls throughout his career, WOC in Hollywood are finally taking a definitive stance against the disgraced R&B star: #MuteRKelly.

A  TimesUp taskforce comprised of Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and other powerful women of color in the industry  issued a statement today asking Live Nation and Sony Music to cancel R. Kelly’s tour dates and drop his recording deal, among other demands.

“A letter to our sisters. We as WOC of Times Up, recognize the responsibility we have to our sisters of all kinds, across all industries. We see you because we are you. We stand linked with our sisters and will no longer tolerate the predatory behavior of R Kelly to go unchecked,” actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell wrote on Instagram.

“This is a call to action to #MuteRKelly. His music must be turned down and the voices of these brave survivors must be heard. We’re calling on corporations that do business with him to cut all ties with R. Kelly and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds.”

 

Other celebrities retweeted the initiative in solidarity:

The demands come in the wake of famed radio host Tom Joyner announcing he will no longer play the ‘Chocolate Factory’ crooner’s songs on-air.

Kelly was also recently dropped from Ticketmaster’s May 5th “Pre-Mother’s Day Love Jam.”

The Latest:

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Black Hollywood Teams Up To Hold R. Kelly Accountable For His Alleged Sex Crimes Against Women & Girls

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

RELATED LINKS

#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert Lineup

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him

R. Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×