Theories About Why K. Michelle Quit “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us the 411 on what’s happening in entertainment news! K. Michelle was supposed to star on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” this season, but that won’t be happening. She mentioned that she’s quitting the show because producers lose the truth.
K. Michelle went through a traumatic year of getting her botched implants removed and some say that’s why she quit. She might not want fans to see all that, but because she singed a contract we may still see her storyline. K. Michelle started in the Atlanta franchise and was moving to Hollywood to show fans a different side.
T.I. was allegedly seen cheating on Tiny by smacking a girls butt and his mother is making a comment about it. She wants Tiny to forgive her son so they can be together. We will have to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.
