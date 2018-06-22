Theories About Why K. Michelle Quit “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us the 411 on what’s happening in entertainment news! K. Michelle was supposed to star on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” this season, but that won’t be happening. She mentioned that she’s quitting the show because producers lose the truth.

Follow @TheRSMS

K. Michelle went through a traumatic year of getting her botched implants removed and some say that’s why she quit. She might not want fans to see all that, but because she singed a contract we may still see her storyline. K. Michelle started in the Atlanta franchise and was moving to Hollywood to show fans a different side.

RELATED: K. Michelle Attempts To Explain The Reasoning Behind Racist Roseanne Barr Tweets

T.I. was allegedly seen cheating on Tiny by smacking a girls butt and his mother is making a comment about it. She wants Tiny to forgive her son so they can be together. We will have to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: K. Michelle Rushed To The Hospital Due To Complications From Removing Butt Implants

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of K. Michelle [PHOTOS] 1. Los Angeles Soul Music Festival At Exposition Park 1 of 15 2. 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival 2 of 15 3. Sevyn Streeter In Concert – Atlanta, GA 3 of 15 4. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina 4 of 15 5. Allure Sunday’s Hosted By K. Michelle 5 of 15 6. K. Michelle Official Concert After Party 6 of 15 7. K. Michelle Performs At The Pride Festival – Charlotte, NC 7 of 15 8. Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly 8 of 15 9. K. Michelle Album Preview For ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’ 9 of 15 10. K. Michelle Birthday Listening Party 10 of 15 11. K Michelle In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia 11 of 15 12. 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival 12 of 15 13. Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. Michelle 13 of 15 14. K. Michelle Official Concert After Party 14 of 15 15. Celebration For A Cure 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Theories About Why K. Michelle Quit “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE] The Life & Times Of K. Michelle [PHOTOS]