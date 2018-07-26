Gary With Da Tea Learns Why Beyonce Is Always Throwing Up The Delta Sign [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the updates about Beyonce! He spoke about how she finally revealed the twins Rumi and Sir and they are so cute. Gary also mentioned that he doesn’t like that she’s always throwing up the Delta Sigma Theta sign. Da Brat and Headkrack had to tell him that’s the rock sign and it’s more of a diamond.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying to make their relationship work. Word on the street is that Tristan doesn’t want to be with her anymore and that he wants to go back to Cleveland. Gary believes that he just feels trapped and he should’ve never been with her in the first place.

#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]

Fans wondered what the switches would be from Beyoncé's Coachella set from last week. Apparently, the only changes happened to be in colors as the megastar opted for pink and silver compared to last week's black and gold. J Balvin joined her on stage to perform their single, "Mi Gente." And hubby Hov came for "Déjá Vu." See the full gallery of slayage from Beyoncé here.