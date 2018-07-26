With the opening night of OTRII happening in Cleveland, Beyonce and Jay-Z stan accounts went ahead and gave the people missing out on the show something else to be happy about, photos of Blue Ivy and her siblings Sir and Rumi Carter enjoying every bit of vacation with their parents!

See the photos below.

Beyoncé & the twins Rumi & Sir Carter 💙 pic.twitter.com/xaYmjxKye3 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 26, 2018

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS] 1. Destiny’s Child – 1st Annual BET Awards 1 of 15 2. Destiny’s Child Opening of MTV’s ‘TRL’ Tour at Pepsi Arena – July 2001 2 of 15 3. Beyoncé in Concert on the opening night of her 2009 U.S. Tour 3 of 15 4. Beyoncé Performing At The 2011 Billboard Music Awards 4 of 15 5. Beyoncé Performing At The Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show In 2013 5 of 15 6. Jay Z and Beyonce on their ‘On the Run’ Tour In 2014 6 of 15 7. Beyoncé Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show In 2016 7 of 15 8. Beyoncé Performing At ‘The Formation World Tour’ In 2016 8 of 15 9. Beyoncé Performing At TIDAL X In 2016 9 of 15 10. Beyoncé Performing At The 59th GRAMMY Awards In 2017 10 of 15 11. Beyoncé Performing At A Get Out The Vote Concert In Support Of Hillary Clinton In 2016 11 of 15 12. Beyoncé And Jay-Z On The Run Tour II In June 2018 A post shared by LaQuan Smith- Designer (@laquan_smith) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT 12 of 15 13. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 2018 13 of 15 14. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 2018 14 of 15 15. Beyoncé On The Run Tour II In June 2018 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Beyonce, Blue Ivy & The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS] Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS] Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy & The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com