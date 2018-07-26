CLOSE
Beyonce, Blue Ivy & The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]

The Carter Kids are a whole Mood on vacation

With the opening night of OTRII happening in Cleveland, Beyonce and Jay-Z stan accounts went ahead and gave the people missing out on the show something else to be happy about, photos of Blue Ivy and her siblings Sir and Rumi Carter enjoying every bit of vacation with their parents!

See the photos below.

Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!  

