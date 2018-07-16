Michelle & Sasha Obama Take In Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s OTR II Show In Paris [PHOTO & VIDEO]

The connection between the family of President Barack Obama and America’s richest Hip-Hop couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé is documented many times over and was affirmed yet again. Over the weekend, former First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha were in attendance at the OTR II tour stop in Paris and were caught jamming out with the Carters.

Billboard reports:

The guest section at JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II show at Paris’ Stade de France Stadium on Sunday (July 15) featured two very serious VIPs. The couple’s second Paris show was attended by former First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha, who were reportedly there as guests of Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles.

Fan video of the superstar summit showed Michelle Obama rocking out next to Tina Knowles as Jay performed “On To The Next One” just feet away at the gig where the couple treated soccer-mad fans to a showing of France’s triumphant World Cup finals victory. The Obamas and Carters have frequently crossed paths over the years, with former president Barack Obama introducing Jay at his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.

Personally, this just makes us miss the Obamas that much more.

