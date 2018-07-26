Was It Shady For People To Applaud When Beyonce & Jay-Z Left A Restaurant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.26.18
Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the gossip about Beyonce and Jay-Z! The two are currently on tour and were at a restaurant in Europe. When the two left the restaurant everyone stood up and gave them a round of applause. Gary believes people were trying to be shady and Rickey Smiley mentioned that people were just excited.

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni is calling her out and saying she doesn’t like her daughter anymore. Gary mentioned that Blac Chyna won’t help her mother promote her book she wrote about Chyna and she’s mad. He also said Chyna bought her a car and a house, but wants more.

Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!  

