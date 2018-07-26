Rickey Smiley Tells How His Summer With 8 Kids Is Going [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has had an amazing so far with his family. He has 8 kids living in his house right now, which include some nieces, nephews as well as cousins. Rickey loves developing relationships and mentoring them. He spoke about his nephew, DJ that is going off to college and he’s helping with different aspects of life.

Rickey also talked about them not cleaning up the kitchen sometimes and getting on his nerves. He’s trying to train them all now to become productive adults. Rickey believes it’s important to have etiquette and helping out others. He also spoke about telling his daughter to stop leaving the kitchen messy and having to text her because if he went upstairs he was going to snatch her.

