Rickey Smiley Talks About What We Can Be Doing Better In Our Communities [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for another Rickey Smiley Unleashed! Rickey wants to address communities and how we need to do a better job at taking care of where we live. He also feels that we get mad about when people do things to Black people, but won’t call out each other for damaging our neighborhoods or killing our own people.

Rickey wants to start using “country” rather than “ghetto,” when addressing certain people that are trying to lower your property value or not do right. He also spoke about how there needs to be a neighborhood etiquette class. Rickey’s mother is going through something similar right now because her neighbor turned his driveway into a Jiffy Lube.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares How Pledging Omega Psi Phi “Changed My Entire Life” [EXCLUSIVE]

At his home he fixes cars and Rickey doesn’t like how it looks over there. People work hard to have what they have and we should respect that. Take care of your neighborhood and respect where you live.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Deon Cole Credits Rickey Smiley For Helping His Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Atlanta Greek Picnic Step Show

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Talks About What We Can Be Doing Better In Our Communities [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

communities , helping , Rickey Smiley

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close