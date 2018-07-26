Rickey Smiley Teaches His Daughter Aaryn To Mow The Lawn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Fathers always try to show their children things that will help them through life. Rickey Smiley took time out his day to show his daughter, Aaryn how to mow the lawn. It looked pretty hot outside and there was a lot of grass to cut in that yard.
He mentioned just in case she ends up single, she will know how to mow her own yard. Rickey showed her how to hold down one piece and start it up and she thought it felt awkward. They went towards the grass and she did a little bit of the yard. Rickey mentioned that it was going to be a long day of teaching.
