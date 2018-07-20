Deon Cole Credits Rickey Smiley For Helping His Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Deon Cole spoke with “The Rickey Smiley Show” about his career and working in television. He is a great comedy writer that got his start working with Rickey Smiley. Deon even thanked Rickey for the opportunities and spoke about how he loved working with him.

He works on “Grown-ish” as well as “Black-ish.” Both shows are pretty successful and “Black-ish” was just nominated for their 5th Emmy award. Deon also has been traveling with Martin Lawrence for his comedy show.

Rickey spoke about the energy that Deon brings to the table and loves to work with him. They both admire each other for what they’ve been doing in comedy. Deon mentioned that he never thought he would be doing this and is so thankful for his career.

