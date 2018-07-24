Paternity Results: Olive Garden Co-Workers Find Out Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Paternity Test Tuesday! Shadonna messed around with her manager JR at Olive Garden. They would have sex 2-3 days a week, but she had to cut it off when she met a new man. She ended up getting pregnant, but isn’t sure if it’s JR’s or her husbands that she’s been with for a while.
Shadonna believes it’s JR’s and JR is okay with the 3-year-old boy being his. Her husband also wants to know if the baby is his even though they will still be together. Keep listening to see if JR is the father.
Make sure you listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.
