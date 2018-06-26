Paternity Test For The Man Who Sold Real Estate But Didn’t Have A Car [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Paternity Test Tuesday! The team spoke with Renaldo and Nae Nae who used to be a couple, but then had some issues. Nae Nae mentioned that Renaldo is a loser and has 3 other kids. She met him while working at Foot Locker and he used to come in and buy sneakers.
Nae Nae said that he’s a liar and is a real estate agent with no car. Renaldo lied about getting a DUI and having his car taken away from him as well. She doesn’t want him to be the father because she wants him out her life.
Renaldo loves the baby and will do anything for him. The team then began talking about dri-fit socks and how Rickey Smiley doesn’t like them. Keep listening to find out if Renaldo is the father or not.
