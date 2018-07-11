Mother Gets Paternity Test For Son She Believes Was Trapped By A Hood Chick [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s that time again for Paternity Test Tuesday! “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” spoke with Darian the alleged father and his mom, Anita. The mother of the child, Rayshetta refused to call in because she thinks this is ridiculous. Anita doesn’t think this baby is her son’s child and is disappointed that he didn’t wear a “raincoat,” with a woman that is hood. She thinks Rayshetta is pinning this child on her son because he works hard and is an awesome guy.

