Mother Gets Paternity Test For Son She Believes Was Trapped By A Hood Chick [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s that time again for Paternity Test Tuesday! “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” spoke with Darian the alleged father and his mom, Anita. The mother of the child, Rayshetta refused to call in because she thinks this is ridiculous. Anita doesn’t think this baby is her son’s child and is disappointed that he didn’t wear a “raincoat,” with a woman that is hood. She thinks Rayshetta is pinning this child on her son because he works hard and is an awesome guy.

RELATED: Paternity Test For The Man Who Sold Real Estate But Didn’t Have A Car [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires Quotes From “The Color Purple” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mother Gets Paternity Test For Son She Believes Was Trapped By A Hood Chick [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close