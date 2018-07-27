YG Explains Why He’d Draft 21 Savage & Rob Gronkowski [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

YG is playing 5 Shots with Headkrack and has to answer some interesting questions. One of the questions was if he had to draft people into joining a gang who would he choose? YG first said 21 Savage because he just seems like he would be down.
He also said Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots. Headkrack thought that he was going to pick Michael Rappaport because he’s so woke and aware. For females he chose Nicki Minaj because Cardi B is already taken. The song he chose that used to make him sad was Drake’s “Take a Shot For Me,” because of the life he used to live.
