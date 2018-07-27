YG is playing 5 Shots with Headkrack and has to answer some interesting questions. One of the questions was if he had to draft people into joining a gang who would he choose? YG first said 21 Savage because he just seems like he would be down.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also said Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots. Headkrack thought that he was going to pick Michael Rappaport because he’s so woke and aware. For females he chose Nicki Minaj because Cardi B is already taken. The song he chose that used to make him sad was Drake’s “Take a Shot For Me,” because of the life he used to live.

RELATED: YG Tells How Things Are Going Between Him & DJ Mustard [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What People Who Aren’t 21 Savage Bring To Pool Parties [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 21 Savage Pulls Out Gun During Pool Party [VIDEO]

The Latest:

YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos] 15 photos Launch gallery YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos] 1. YG at Top Golf 1 of 15 2. YG at Top Golf 2 of 15 3. YG at Top Golf 3 of 15 4. YG at Top Golf 4 of 15 5. YG at Top Golf 5 of 15 6. YG at Top Golf 6 of 15 7. YG at Top Golf 7 of 15 8. YG at Top Golf 8 of 15 9. YG at Top Golf 9 of 15 10. YG at Top Golf 10 of 15 11. YG at Top Golf 11 of 15 12. YG at Top Golf 12 of 15 13. YG at Top Golf 13 of 15 14. YG at Top Golf 14 of 15 15. YG at Top Golf 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading YG Explains Why He’d Draft 21 Savage & Rob Gronkowski [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]