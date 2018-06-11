What People Who Aren’t 21 Savage Bring To Pool Parties [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.11.18
This past weekend 21 Savage brought a gun to a pool party. Headkrack mentioned that most people will not do that and he thought it was very strange. Most people bring towels, blue tooth radios, sandwiches, alcohol, but not guns.

Headkrack doesn’t think 21 Savage brought anything as courtesy either. One person on Facebook Live mentioned that he packs every where he goes. What do you bring to pool parties?

Close