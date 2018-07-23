YG Tells How Things Are Going Between Him & DJ Mustard [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

YG stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new album and other things he’s working on. Everyone loved his performance on the BET Awards, but he hasn’t seen it yet. YG can’t wait for fans to hear his new album which is coming out on August 3rd.
Headkrack asked him if DJ Mustard and him are friends again and YG said he’s coming to Atlanta to help him finish his album. DJ Mustard and YG have had an off and on again relationship, but when they work together they create amazing music. YG also talked about how fans need to stop being scared to approach him.
He views himself as bold, real and funny. YG has more projects he’s working on that include launching a new brand that he’s excited about. For his album he would like to do a fashion show as well as a concert for fans, but we will have to wait to see if that happens.
