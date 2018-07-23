How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]

Get ready because Gary With Da Tea is dishing out everything! R.Kelly is making headlines after releasing a 19-minute song titled “I Admit.” In the song he talks about sex slaves, Hugh Hefner loving on a whole bunch of girls and always being loved, but R. Kelly isn’t getting the same credit.

He also admits to not being able to read and struggling to make money because people don’t want him to perform in different areas. Was Faith Evans really married to Biggie? On her alleged marriage license to Stevie J it only says that Faith was married once to her ex-husband in 2012. If she was married to Biggie it should be on record.

