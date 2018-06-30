Is R. Kelly Actually Doing Anything Illegal? [EXCLUSIVE]

Andrea Kelly spoke out during an interview with “Inside Edition” and mentioned R. Kelly tied her up before bed one day. She cried a lot about it and Da Brat believes that nothing illegal was done because most of the people coming after him were adults when it happened. Andrea also said she never felt like a wife and she was married to a monster for 10 years.

Gary With Da Tea spoke about the “Braxton Family Values” show. For all the fans out there the show might not be returning because it’s currently under hiatus. Some of the family members would like a new contract and be able to make more money. Traci Braxton was the only one to show up to film.

