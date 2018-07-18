Why People Are Criticizing R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly is making headlines again because trolls are trying to verbally attack her. They tell her that she’s lying and doesn’t understand why she waited so long to say something about what R. Kelly did to her. Gary With Da Tea thinks she should tell her story and not worry about what others are saying.

Tamar Braxton was spotted with another man and it wasn’t Vincent Herbert. Gary wants everyone to pray for Paris Jackson. She recently came out and told the world that she is bi-sexual and doesn’t care what people say.

