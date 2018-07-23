How The Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Family & Friends Reacted To Their Unexpected Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the gossip! If you don’t know by now Faith Evans and Stevie J got married. There family was blind-sided by the wedding and couldn’t believe that this actually happened. Stevie J’s ex, Mimi Faust wished the two the best of luck and threw a little bit of shade by telling Faith to look at all of the contracts before she signs it.

Faith’s son, CJ is very upset because Stevie is allegedly his godfather. We wish them the best of luck in their marriage. Wiz Khalifa is also making headlines after telling me they need to split bananas in half to eat them. If you eat bananas any other way you are very suspect.

A timeless catalog of work. An iconic marriage. An award-winning book. An inextinguishable career. R&B vocalist Faith Evans has been in the game for a minute. Despite life's ups and downs the talented songstress continues to get better and better. See her perform at Women's Empowerment 2018: