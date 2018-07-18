Color us SHOCKED. It’s a Bad Boy wedding for Faith Evans and Stevie J as the pair applied for a marriage license in Vegas and are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jordan! TMZ has confirmed that Stevie J. and Faith are indeed married, and they jumped the broom in Las Vegas.
They first reported Stevie and Faith applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas. Now there are multiple sources at the ceremony who confirm they tied the knot in their hotel room Tuesday night around 10:30 PM.. The two recently shot a music video where they were getting hot and heavy all over the camera.
The pair may have broken up last year but got back together and were all cute on social media. Stevie tweeted, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”
Joseline tried to rain on Faith’s honeymoon by sharing this supposed text message from Stevie, just a day ago…
Faith and Stevie J have some hot new music coming for us too. Are you ready to see these married lovers spice it up on screen?
This is Stevie’s first marriage and Faith’s third. Congrats to the happy couple!
Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married In Las Vegas, Joseline Hernandez Reacts was originally published on theboxhouston.com