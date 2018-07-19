Why Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Marriage Is So Surprising [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Stevie J and Faith Evans nearly broke the internet by getting married. The two went to Las Vegas and tied the knot and fans can’t believe it. They dated in the past, but Faith mentioned a long time ago they would just be friends.
Chance The Rapper the other day said he would have no new album coming out and then shocked everyone by releasing some songs. Headkrack likes all of them and can’t wait to hear more. D.R.A.M. also surprised fans with an album and if you didn’t know all this new music is really making our year!
RELATED: Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married In Las Vegas, Joseline Hernandez Reacts [POLL]
RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich Dollaz To Confront Erica Mena
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put The Paws On Erica Mena
The Latest:
- Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Karlie Redd In Keeping Her Fiancé Under Wraps [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Jay-Z Is Not Feeing The Mayor Of Philadelphia [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Going Too Far For Her Privacy? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think [VIDEO]
- Black Student Wrongfully Accused Of Dining And Dashing At IHOP Breaks Silence [VIDEO]
- Cissy Houston Speaks About The Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
- Porsha Williams Twerks For Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony
- Jay-Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia For Moving “Made In America” And He Responds