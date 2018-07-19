It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to spill his tea! He spoke about Cardi B and how she’s being very private since having her baby, Kulture Kiara Cephus. She recently posted a video on Instagram and filmed a doll talking about her MTV VMA nominations.
Da Brat mentioned that maybe she didn’t want to show her face that day and it’s okay to do that. Cardi B shares a lot with fans and this was one time where she wasn’t prepared. Gary also spoke about Faith Evans and Stevie J getting married in Las Vegas.
RELATED: How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jess Hilarious Explains The Problem With Cardi B’s Baby’s Name [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Is Cardi B Going Too Far For Her Privacy? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think [VIDEO]
- Black Student Wrongfully Accused Of Dining And Dashing At IHOP Breaks Silence [VIDEO]
- Cissy Houston Speaks About The Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
- Porsha Williams Twerks For Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony
- Jay-Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia For Moving “Made In America” And He Responds
- LeBron James, Jayson Tatum & DeMar DeRozan’s “NBA 2K19” Ratings Revealed
- 2018 Most Stressed Cities In America
- White Man Called Cops On Black Man Over Hard Foul In Pickup Basketball