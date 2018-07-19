Is Cardi B Going Too Far For Her Privacy? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to spill his tea! He spoke about Cardi B and how she’s being very private since having her baby, Kulture Kiara Cephus. She recently posted a video on Instagram and filmed a doll talking about her MTV VMA nominations.

Da Brat mentioned that maybe she didn’t want to show her face that day and it’s okay to do that. Cardi B shares a lot with fans and this was one time where she wasn’t prepared. Gary also spoke about Faith Evans and Stevie J getting married in Las Vegas.

