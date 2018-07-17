Will Smith has been everywhere these past couple of weeks and is showing everyone where is he on social media. He recently was in Russia and decided to talk about Cardi B and her knew baby. Will got everyone to congratulate Cardi B and Offset on their baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
The video was amazing to watch and Cardi B was so shocked by it and thanked him. Chance The Rapper hasn’t had any new music come out in quite some time and mentioned an album will be coming soon. Amazon Prime deals were great yesterday, but then the website crashed.
RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys III” Gets A Release Date
The Latest:
- French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe To Donate World Cup Winnings To Charity
- How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]
- T.I. Breaks Down How To Get Black Lives To Matter To Corporations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]
- Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Golf Caddie [VIDEO]
- Coupon Carl Got Himself And Another CVS Employee Fired
- El DeBarge Arrested In Wrench Wielding Incident
- 4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice
- LHHATL Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie Lee’s Bad Behavior