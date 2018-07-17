How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Will Smith has been everywhere these past couple of weeks and is showing everyone where is he on social media. He recently was in Russia and decided to talk about Cardi B and her knew baby. Will got everyone to congratulate Cardi B and Offset on their baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

 

The video was amazing to watch and Cardi B was so shocked by it and thanked him. Chance The Rapper hasn’t had any new music come out in quite some time and mentioned an album will be coming soon. Amazon Prime deals were great yesterday, but then the website crashed.

RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys III” Gets A Release Date

The Latest:

Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]

cardi b , Kulture Kiari Cephus , offset , will smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close