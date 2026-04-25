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Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Split With 'Cheating' Klay Thompson

Lover Girl Gone: Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson, Says Sinister Splash Brother Was ‘Unsure He Could Be Monogamous’

Published on April 25, 2026

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Come outside, Klay… The hotties just want to talk! Klay Thompson doesn’t play football but fans say he fumbled after Megan Thee Stallion exposed him for cheating on her.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The baller and baddie’s fairytale love story didn’t have a happy ending after all. The “BOA” rapper took to Instagram with the candid confession, airing out their longstanding relationship issues and the conversation that seemingly led to their split. To make it even more Instagram-official, it appears that she already blocked Klay.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got “cold feet,” she began about the relationship many speculated would lead to jumping the broom or secretly already did.

In addition to accusations of mistreating Meg through a dismal display on the basketball court the past year, she claimed that regardless of the Mavericks name on his jersey, he seemingly belongs to the streets.

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous,” she continued.

The “Lover Girl” rapper signed off saying, “I need a REAL break after this one… bye yall!”

IKYFL! The Hotties are already on the alleged philandering forward’s head about playing their fave harder than he played this past NBA season.

In a message to TMZ, Megan’s rep confirmed the split in a statement:

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan Thee Chef was proudly preparing holiday dinners for the whole Thompson tribe and he was already calling her Mrs. Thompson. The way his parents embraced the “Mamushi” mogul like one big, happy family, the super cute love story quickly became couple goals. The “Savage” star recently talked about feeling safe to move into her “wifely” era, but now she’s not hesitating to stand on business and start over.

The post Lover Girl Gone: Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson, Says Sinister Splash Brother Was ‘Unsure He Could Be Monogamous’ appeared first on Bossip.

Lover Girl Gone: Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson, Says Sinister Splash Brother Was ‘Unsure He Could Be Monogamous’ was originally published on bossip.com

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