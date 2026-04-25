Kandi Koated Klapback: Kandi Burruss Seemingly Reveals Reason For Divorce, Tells ‘Cheat-ee Pablo’ Todd Tucker To ‘Stop Playing Victim’

Source: Kandi Burruss and Todd | Paras Griffin / Paras Griffin

Kandi Burruss has been keeping it cute when it comes to the details surrounding her divorce from Todd Tucker, but now she’s calling out her “Cheat-ee Pablo” ex via a petty IG comment.

However, her ex-husband seems to feel that Kandi is exploiting their relationship, or lack thereof, in an attempt to make a quick coin. In a comment on the Xscape singer’s latest Instagram post, Tucker had a few thoughts about the stage play that kicks off in Atlanta on Apr. 27.

“They will use me until I’m all used up,” he said. “And I was supposed to the opportunist! Damn! Get your tickets!”

Kandi quickly clapped back at her ex, saying,

“Please stop playing victim…wrong road…wrong road.”

She even followed up by calling him “Cheat-ee Pablo” after Todd labeled her “Petty Pendegrass.”

The wrong road seems to connect to an earlier post in which Kandi debuted a song from her one-woman show titled, “My Man’s Been Cheating On Me!” in which she details coming home to a scenario that any wife would dread.

“When I got home last night, something didn’t seem right,” she sang. “I think I know what’s going on, there’s been another h** in my home. Cigarettes in the trash, he doesn’t even smoke. Two glasses in the sink, the Dom is still cold. Trojans come in three but one is gone. Hell nah. I know what’s going on.”

Though Kandi has mostly played nice when it comes to discussing their divorce, it’s not the first time she’s alluded to infidelity being the reason for their split. Back in December, the entertainment mogul told PEOPLE that she was protecting her peace; however, a source claimed that she had been driven to end their marriage after finding out that Tucker was “talking to other women behind her back.”

As the dust has continued to settle between the former lovers, Kandi has seemed to speak out more about what happened between them. She recently released her version of Kehlani’s hit song, “Folded,” in which she makes mention of a partner having his way and thinking she would accept it.

“Did you think I was going to sit her lonely, why you was outside f***ing off on me,” she sang.

Nonetheless, Kandi seems to be moving full steam ahead with adding to her growing empire. I Do, I Did, I’m Done was originally a one-night-only affair in Atlanta; however, she recently added more cities as the demand for the show caused tickets to sell out in one day. Fans in Chicago, NYC, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Nashville, TN will all have a chance to hear Kandi’s version of events.

Despite their social media sparring, Kandi and Todd have been coming together as coparents for their two young children, son Ace, 9 and daughter Blaze, 6. The family took on Universal Studios and Disney World for Spring Break fun with Kandi posting photos that included Tucker, prompting fans to applaud their ability to get along for the sake of their children.

The post Kandi Koated Klapback: Kandi Burruss Seemingly Reveals Reason For Divorce, Tells ‘Cheat-ee Pablo’ Todd Tucker To ‘Stop Playing Victim’ appeared first on Bossip.

Kandi Koated Klapback: Kandi Burruss Seemingly Reveals Reason For Divorce, Tells ‘Cheat-ee Pablo’ Todd Tucker To ‘Stop Playing Victim’ was originally published on bossip.com