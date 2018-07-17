Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]

The MTV VMAs nominations are in and Cardi B is winning already! She received 10 nominations for her songs as well as the video with Bruno Mars. Cardi B will be going against Jay-Z and Beyonce, Childish Gambino and several others.

Headkrack mentioned that this year was great for music and he can’t wait to watch the show on August 20th! Kodak Black has been in jail for quite some time and just received good news. He could possibly be released in August and Headkrack believes that when he comes out he should start fresh with some new friends.

