Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]

07.17.18
The MTV VMAs nominations are in and Cardi B is winning already! She received 10 nominations for her songs as well as the video with Bruno Mars. Cardi B will be going against Jay-Z and Beyonce, Childish Gambino and several others.

Headkrack mentioned that this year was great for music and he can’t wait to watch the show on August 20th! Kodak Black has been in jail for quite some time and just received good news. He could possibly be released in August and Headkrack believes that when he comes out he should start fresh with some new friends.

[caption id="attachment_2978188" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption]   Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

