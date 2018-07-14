Jess Hilarious Explains The Problem With Cardi B’s Baby’s Name [EXCLUSIVE]

She also talked about Drake’s song “In My Feelings” and everyone that’s doing this challenge associated with the song. Jess wants Drake to give some money to the dance creator The Shiggy Show.She also believes this song was more so of an album filler because it doesn’t sound like Drake’s style.
Jess was most impressed with Will Smith’s challenge dance. She is excited about her new opportunities of being on “Rel” on FOX. Jess believes this is the comedy show to support and will give you “Martin” vibes.
