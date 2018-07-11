Why Black Tony Is Headed To Thailand [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work and is at LAX now waiting for his layover. He told Rickey Smiley him and his crackhead friend are headed to be hero’s and rescue the kids from the cave in Thailand. Rickey broke the bad news to Black Tony and told him that the kids are already out.

Black Tony didn’t believe him and told him to put a White person on the phone. Beyonce Alowushus got on the line and explained to Black Tony the entire story. Black Tony was shocked and upset because he really wanted to rescue the kids and be a hero. Now Black Tony has to find his way back to Atlanta from LAX.

