Corey Holcomb Reveals What Goes Down After Men Drop Women Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Corey Holcomb came to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss his new book “After You Drop Her Off.” Holcomb has been studying men dating and found out some very interesting things. He mentioned that when a man takes you out more than likely when he drops you off he is going to see another lady.

Follow @TheRSMS

This woman more than likely lives in a 3 block radius. If the man you go on a date with gets you a Uber or Lyft more than likely he doesn’t enjoy your company. He also has a special word of advice for men over 35 and that is to not catch feelings for a woman that isn’t exceptional.

RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing His Real Father And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

His book is filled with gems and will make you laugh as well. He mentioned that dating women with kids can be hard because the children end up liking him. Holcomb will talk to the kid on the side and tell them that even though things might not work out he will still be a friend to them.

RELATED: Jesse Williams Rumored To Be Dating Sportscaster Taylor Rooks [PHOTOS]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Pray For Philly: Kendall Jenner is Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons?

The Latest: