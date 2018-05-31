Jesse Williams Rumored To Be Dating Sportscaster Taylor Rooks [PHOTOS]

Jesse Williams was a hot topic in the rumor mill at the top of the year after reportedly breaking things off with actress Minka Kelly earlier this year. Although in the midst of a nasty divorce, Williams is allegedly dating sportscaster Taylor Rooks.

Page Six reports:

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams is dating stunning SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks — sources exclusively tell Page Six — after moving on from his breakup with Minka Kelly earlier this year.

We hear that Williams and Rooks were spotted together at Kevin Hart’s comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, over Memorial Day Weekend on a date.

An insider told us: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

Williams filed for divorce last year.

Aryn Drake-Lee, Williams’ estranged wife, spoke out at the top of the year by sharing news that her husband introduced their children to an unnamed woman at the time.

