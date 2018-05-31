Pray For Philly: Kendall Jenner is Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
Ben Simmons has to decide if he’s taking his career seriously. The NBA star is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner.
Considering the ramifications of dating a Kardashian led to the play and/or lives of Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries…pray for Ben Simmons.
Reports
Page Six:
Kendall Jenner is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively.
An insider familiar with the duo said the romance has been going on “for a few weeks.”
Another source told us the pair was spotted this week on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And a third source said that Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were seen last week in Manhattan with a group of friends at the clubby Bowery restaurant Vandal.
“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” said a witness. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”
Earlier this year,
Simmons was dating crooner Tinashe. Maybe she’s feeling a ways?
As for Jenner, for a time she was dating Blake Griffin.
Let us take this moment to remind you that
the Kardashian Curse is very real.
Hey, the evidence is all out there.
The Latest:
—
Photo:
