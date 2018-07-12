Gary With Da Tea Accused Of Wearing The Ugliest Shirt EVER! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.12.18
We need to solicit the prayer warriors about Gary With Da Tea’s shirt. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” went in on his shirt about how ugly it is. Rickey Smiley mentioned that it looks like curtains inside a hearse. Gary spoke about how it is Perry Ellis shirt and he just popped the tag off of it this morning.

Headkrack mentioned that it looked like an adult coloring book. In the video you can see it up close and personal. This isn’t the first time Gary has worn and interesting shirt and this won’t be the last. Let us know what you think of Gary’s shirt.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

