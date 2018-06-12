Rickey Smiley Threatens To Report Gary With Da Tea To HR For His Gucci Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea took Facebook Live watchers around the office as he spoke about Blac Chyna. In a photo recently people thought she was pregnant, but she claims she isn’t. Rickey Smiley called Gary into his office to introduce a family member, but then had jokes on him.
Gary had on this shirt that looked kind of Wakanda style mixed with something one of Jesus disciples wore. Rickey threatened to call HR on him because it shows off Gary’s chest and he felt uncomfortable. He told Gary to throw it in the garbage and never wear it again.
