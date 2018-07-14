How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Special K is tired of women talking about broke dudes. TLC made a song titled “No Scrubs” and since then some women claim they can spot a broke dude. Special K played a clip of women talking about signs to know your dude is broke.

If the man has dirty fingernails, talks really loud for no reason while doing the most or wears Calvin Klein boxers then he is broke. One girl mentioned that if a man drives a Toyota or always says his car is in the shop then he is broke as well. Rickey Smiley mentioned that a lot of mechanics he knows have stuff under their nails all the time.

RELATED: Why Rihanna Allegedly Broke Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend

RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will Smith Reveals He Was Dead Broke During “Fresh Prince” Years

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

broke , dude

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close