How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is tired of women talking about broke dudes. TLC made a song titled “No Scrubs” and since then some women claim they can spot a broke dude. Special K played a clip of women talking about signs to know your dude is broke.

Follow @TheRSMS

If the man has dirty fingernails, talks really loud for no reason while doing the most or wears Calvin Klein boxers then he is broke. One girl mentioned that if a man drives a Toyota or always says his car is in the shop then he is broke as well. Rickey Smiley mentioned that a lot of mechanics he knows have stuff under their nails all the time.

RELATED: Why Rihanna Allegedly Broke Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend

RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will Smith Reveals He Was Dead Broke During “Fresh Prince” Years

The Latest:

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS] 22 photos Launch gallery It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Rita Brent, Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22 2. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22 3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22 4. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22 5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22 6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22 7. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22 8. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22 9. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22 10. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22 11. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22 12. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22 13. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22 14. Special K & DeRay Davis Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22 15. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22 16. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22 17. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22 18. Special K in Black & White Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22 19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry Wayne Source:Instagram 19 of 22 20. Special K Source:RSMS 20 of 22 21. Special K Source:RSMS 21 of 22 22. Special K 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE] It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]