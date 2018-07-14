Special K is tired of women talking about broke dudes. TLC made a song titled “No Scrubs” and since then some women claim they can spot a broke dude. Special K played a clip of women talking about signs to know your dude is broke.
If the man has dirty fingernails, talks really loud for no reason while doing the most or wears Calvin Klein boxers then he is broke. One girl mentioned that if a man drives a Toyota or always says his car is in the shop then he is broke as well. Rickey Smiley mentioned that a lot of mechanics he knows have stuff under their nails all the time.
RELATED: Why Rihanna Allegedly Broke Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend
RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Will Smith Reveals He Was Dead Broke During “Fresh Prince” Years
The Latest:
- How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jess Hilarious Explains The Problem With Cardi B’s Baby’s Name [EXCLUSIVE]
- Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Tells Jermaine Dupri About The SoSo Def Artist That Marked A Milestone In Rickey’s Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 6 Reasons You Should Go See “Sorry To Bother You”
- Corey Holcomb Reveals What Goes Down After Men Drop Women Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 6ix9ine, Gary With Da Tea’s Thong & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]
- 10 Signs Your Child Is Going To Be Bad [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]