What A Waitress Did To Get Arrested On Her First Day At The Job [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to play Who Done It! Crime happens everyday and a listener is about to guess whether a White or Black person committed the crime Headkrack talks about. The first one was about a man with a gun tattooed on his forehead being busted for having weapons in his trunk.
The woman guessed incorrectly and a White man really did it. In the next story a waitress on her first day decided to take credit card numbers for customers. She was arrested and is being charged with this crime. The caller thought it was a Black woman, but she got that one wrong too.
In the last story a drunk naked man broke into a house and a man hit him with a hammer several times. Who do you think committed the crime? Listen to find out.
